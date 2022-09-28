Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarmiento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD
Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 725 W La Veta Ave Ste 240, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-2229
I own/operate a family day care in Irvine, CA. As it's just me running the business, when my daughters are ill; it's not easy to up to get them to physically be seen. Thru teledoc visits Dr. Sarmiento is able to see my girls via Facetime then discuss options for medical diagnoses. She was a huge help when the girls and I were visiting relatives out of state which ended up with us contracting Omicron Covid-19. Dr. Sarmiento was able to call in prescriptions for me as mine had turned into a sinus infection. Truly thankful for the teledoc ability!!!
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Sarmiento has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarmiento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarmiento speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmiento.
