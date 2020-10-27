See All Psychiatrists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD

Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. 

Dr. Alzamora works at Nassau Psychiatric Services in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile

Dr. Alzamora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Psychiatric Services PC
    601 Franklin Ave Ste 120, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 280-9030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alzamora?

    Oct 27, 2020
    This was my first appointment that I had with Dr. Alzamora and I couldn't be happier. She was thorough and was able to articulate things I wasn't even able to about my own situation. She is very knowledgeable and she seems to take an interest in her patients. I am very hopeful that this is the last time I will have to switch psychiatrists.
    — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alzamora to family and friends

    Dr. Alzamora's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alzamora

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD.

    About Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942390141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alzamora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alzamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alzamora works at Nassau Psychiatric Services in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alzamora’s profile.

    Dr. Alzamora has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.