Overview of Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD

Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY.



Dr. Alzamora works at Nassau Psychiatric Services in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.