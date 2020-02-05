Overview of Dr. Martha Gordon, MD

Dr. Martha Gordon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Gordon works at Gordon & Cohen Mds in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.