Dr. Martha Hickmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Hickmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University
Dr. Hickmann works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Skin Surgery Center3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Guardian
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time visiting Dayton Skin Care. Even though I was a first-time patient, I was treated like a long-time patient. They even expedited my appointment based on my concerns over a skin growth. Everyone at Dayton Skin Care from the receptionist to the attending nurse to Dr. Hickman was pleasant, engaging, and empathetic to my concerns. I've never been more comfortable with a visit to a doctor. That's saying a lot because I was extremely concerned about my condition. Dr. Hickman was personable while at the same time highly professional. She answered all of my questions in a direct unevasive way. I truly appreciated that because it instilled confidence that I had chosen the right place - the best place - to seek a diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Martha Hickmann, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1437147030
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickmann works at
Dr. Hickmann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.