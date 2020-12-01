See All Plastic Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Martha Matthews, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Moorestown, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martha Matthews, MD

Dr. Martha Matthews, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Matthews works at Cooper Surgical Specialties in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matthews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Surgical Specialties
    110 Marter Ave Ste 402, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martha Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275615825
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

