Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
-
2
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
perfect experience
About Dr. Martin Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437152618
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.