Overview of Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD

Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Ebenger works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.