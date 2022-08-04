Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (55)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD

Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.

Dr. Ebenger works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebenger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5156
  2. 2
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field
    4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5154

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ebenger?

    Aug 04, 2022
    I went to Dr. Ebenger for advice about a pathology report I received from another doctor. Needed a second opinion. He took his time to explain everything. He is a compassionate doctor, and it's obvious he really cares. He is friendly and down to earth, easy to talk to. As it turns out, his recommendations worked out very well. That was 2 years ago. Had I followed the other doctor's plan of care, my life would have been upside down. So, so grateful my sister inlaw sent me to see Dr. Ebenger, my appreciation for his excellent advice is beyond words.
    Melissa H. — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ebenger to family and friends

    Dr. Ebenger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ebenger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912994609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn|Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn|Arnold Palmer Hosp for Women &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Chldn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Ebenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebenger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebenger works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ebenger’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.