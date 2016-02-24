Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD
Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gottesman's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopaedic & Foot Surgeons Inc.931 Chatham Ln Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 451-3643
- 2 275 E BROAD ST, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (888) 227-7877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottesman?
Injury-Olecranon fracture- Dr Gottesman has: Great bedside manner/educated on injury/ Set proper expectation on recovery.
About Dr. Martin Gottesman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1679689103
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottesman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.