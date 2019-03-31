Overview

Dr. Martin Smietanka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Monash Univ and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Smietanka works at Optum-Burbank in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.