Dr. Marty Player, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Player works at MUSC MDVIP - Peninsula in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.