Dr. Michelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Ann Michelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Ann Michelis, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Rockefeller U
Dr. Michelis works at
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2065MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was always (wrongly) under the impression that all doctors were knowledgeable, diagnostic, and, above all, cared about their patients; and a caring staff, well, that's just a no-brainer. After countless disappointing experiences, and rude staff, I was referred to Dr. Michelis. She is amazing; diagnostic, thorough, and realistic. She leaves no stone unturned. And her staff is a pleasure. After feeling battered around by other offices, it was a pleasant surprise! Professional and friendly,
About Dr. Mary Ann Michelis, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- English, French
- 1710956073
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller U
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Michelis works at
Dr. Michelis speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelis, there are benefits to both methods.