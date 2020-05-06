See All Pediatricians in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD

Pediatrics
2.6 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD

Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Baiyeri works at DFW Pediatric Neurology in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baiyeri's Office Locations

    DFW Pediatric Neurology
    1400 W Northwest Hwy Ste 280, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Head CT Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Head CT Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 06, 2020
    Takes time explaining . Good bedside manners
    — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hausa, Spanish and Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1265442040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Utsw Med Center
    Residency
    • Utsw Chldns Med Center
    Internship
    • Tex Tech Health Scis Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Baiyeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiyeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baiyeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baiyeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baiyeri works at DFW Pediatric Neurology in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Baiyeri’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiyeri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiyeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiyeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiyeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

