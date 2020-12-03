See All Podiatrists in Lincoln Park, MI
Dr. Mary Barna, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Lincoln Park, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Barna, DPM

Dr. Mary Barna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln Park, MI. 

Dr. Barna works at Dr. Barna and Associates in Lincoln Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barna's Office Locations

    Bedside Specialists
    1111 Fort St, Lincoln Park, MI 48146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-4000
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mary Barna, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1144295510
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Barna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barna works at Dr. Barna and Associates in Lincoln Park, MI. View the full address on Dr. Barna’s profile.

    Dr. Barna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

