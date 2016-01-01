Overview of Dr. Mary Baylon, MD

Dr. Mary Baylon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisville Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Baylon works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 704 in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.