Dr. Mary Baylon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisville Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Baylon works at
Dr. Baylon's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 7041700 Nicholasville Road Suite 704, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1679993372
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baylon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baylon accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baylon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baylon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baylon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.