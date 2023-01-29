Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Bayno, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Dr. Bayno works at
Locations
Mary S Bayno DO & Associates119 W 57th St Ste 1520, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 765-6474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was a long time ago. I was 22 and felt like I'd been hit by a train. Spent months going to one doctor after another. Physical therapists. MRIs. Orthopedic surgeons. No one could help. After one comprehensive initial visit with Dr. Bayno, she knew what was wrong. It was so simple--muscle spasm. Excruciating. I could barely move. Could hardly walk. My back was so arched, my stomach was distended and the doorman thought I was pregnant. After months of treatment, Dr. Bayno said I could continue healing on my own. I didn't feel ready or finished, but she assured me if I continued the stretching I would be ok. She was right. I am in my mid-50s now. Still stretch and do yoga every day. Still have some hip flexor pain from time to time when it rains or I strain my back, but if I'm careful and do my exercises, I am WELL. Without Dr. Bayno I'm not sure I would have walked again. There is no way to describe the role she played. My primary care doctor to this day is an osteopath. I believe.
About Dr. Mary Bayno, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013159342
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayno.
