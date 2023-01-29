See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Mary Bayno, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.

Dr. Bayno works at Mary S Bayno DO in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary S Bayno DO & Associates
    119 W 57th St Ste 1520, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 765-6474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
It was a long time ago. I was 22 and felt like I'd been hit by a train. Spent months going to one doctor after another. Physical therapists. MRIs. Orthopedic surgeons. No one could help. After one comprehensive initial visit with Dr. Bayno, she knew what was wrong. It was so simple--muscle spasm. Excruciating. I could barely move. Could hardly walk. My back was so arched, my stomach was distended and the doorman thought I was pregnant. After months of treatment, Dr. Bayno said I could continue healing on my own. I didn't feel ready or finished, but she assured me if I continued the stretching I would be ok. She was right. I am in my mid-50s now. Still stretch and do yoga every day. Still have some hip flexor pain from time to time when it rains or I strain my back, but if I'm careful and do my exercises, I am WELL. Without Dr. Bayno I'm not sure I would have walked again. There is no way to describe the role she played. My primary care doctor to this day is an osteopath. I believe.
About Dr. Mary Bayno, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013159342
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of New England / Main Campus
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Bayno, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bayno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bayno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

