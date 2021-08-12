Overview

Dr. Mary Bergh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bergh works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.