Overview

Dr. Mary Cole-Perez, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.



Dr. Cole-Perez works at CATHY COLE PEREZ MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.