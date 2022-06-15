- FindCare
- Dr. Mary Cueva, MD
Dr. Mary Cueva, MD
Dr. Mary Cueva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Melrose Office326 S Melrose Dr Fl 2, Vista, CA 92081 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PCS Health Systems
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cuevas ALWAYS listens! Whenever I go to see her, she takes the time to listen to everything I have to say, asks questions and gives me different options on what we should do next. I've been waiting a long time for a doctor like her! She's amazing!