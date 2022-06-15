Overview

Dr. Mary Cueva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Cueva works at Graybill Medical Group in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.