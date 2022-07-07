Dr. Mary Deka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Deka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Deka, MD
Dr. Mary Deka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Deka works at
Dr. Deka's Office Locations
-
1
Paradise Valley OB/GYN10261 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 443-4437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deka?
Dr. Deka and her staff are professional and knowledgeable . Very pleasant office and I would highly recommend Dr.Deka .
About Dr. Mary Deka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225232838
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deka works at
Dr. Deka has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Deka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.