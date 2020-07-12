Dr. Mary Deshields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Deshields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Deshields, MD
Dr. Mary Deshields, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Deshields works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Deshields' Office Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group- Oncology509 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 819-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshields?
Dr. Deshields is an extraordinarily brilliant and compassionate doctor, a highly gifted oncologist, and simply the best doctor you will ever find. Anywhere. She really is an extraordinary person in addition to being an extraordinary physician. Just the very best in everything!
About Dr. Mary Deshields, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952411795
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc|Temple University Hospital
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshields works at
Dr. Deshields has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.