Dr. Mary Deshields, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Deshields, MD

Dr. Mary Deshields, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Dr. Deshields works at UM Shore Medical Group- Oncology in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deshields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group- Oncology
    509 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 819-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Deshields is an extraordinarily brilliant and compassionate doctor, a highly gifted oncologist, and simply the best doctor you will ever find. Anywhere. She really is an extraordinary person in addition to being an extraordinary physician. Just the very best in everything!
Joe Hoffman — Jul 12, 2020
Photo: Dr. Mary Deshields, MD
About Dr. Mary Deshields, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952411795
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Christiana Care Health Servs Inc|Temple University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Howard U, College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Deshields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deshields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deshields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deshields works at UM Shore Medical Group- Oncology in Easton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Deshields’s profile.

Dr. Deshields has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshields.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

