Dr. Mary Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Duff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Duff, MD
Dr. Mary Duff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Duff works at
Dr. Duff's Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - OB/GYN1000 E Primrose St Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duff?
Dr. Duff is truly amazing. Her office runs on time, she is extremely knowledgeable, she and her team are very compassionate and empathetic! Even when I had complications early on, Dr. Duff knew exactly what was going on and told me step by step what would happen. She delivered both of my healthy, happy babies. She even came in on her day off to deliver my scheduled c-section. Patient care is incredible and she really does have it all!
About Dr. Mary Duff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952410862
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duff works at
Dr. Duff speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.