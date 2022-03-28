Dr. Mary Farley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Farley, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Farley, MD is a Dermatologist in Prince Frederick, MD. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine.
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology995 Prince Frederick Blvd Ste 204, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Anne Arundel Dermatology703 Giddings Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-5439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farley has done several excisions on both my face and body. Her staff is lovely. Her assistance skilled. She is a careful and skilled surgeon and very calming. She actually disappeared a scar while doing a mohs next to it. She’s amazing. Patient, kind. The very best.
About Dr. Mary Farley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447218847
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- The University Of Notre Dame
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farley has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.