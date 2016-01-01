Overview of Dr. Mary Fry, MD

Dr. Mary Fry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Fry works at Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Influenza (Flu) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.