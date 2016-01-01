Dr. Mary Fury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Fury, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sea Girt, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Pediatrics - Sea Girt2130 Highway 35 Ste B216, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Directions (732) 838-4950
Pediatrics - Jackson27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-21, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 987-5733
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care516 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 774-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
