Dr. Harward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Harward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Harward, MD
Dr. Mary Harward, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Harward works at
Dr. Harward's Office Locations
-
1
Mary P Harward MD1234 W Chapman Ave Ste 105, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-4915
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harward?
Dr.Harward is always ready for me when I come in. There is no waiting for her. . For years I had been treated by other physicians for high blood pressure. Dr. Harward took care of my problem with one prescription and I hardly remember having the problem. I am 88 now. I have always hoped that Dr. Harward would never stop practicing, but that is a bit unrealistic. She is certainly the best!
About Dr. Mary Harward, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407835275
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harward works at
Dr. Harward has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Malaise and Fatigue and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harward.
