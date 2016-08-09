Dr. Honkanen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD
Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Honkanen works at
Dr. Honkanen's Office Locations
-
1
NewLIFE Mobile6701 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St Ste 4400, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
-
3
USA Health6304 USA Health Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very proactive in putting me on the right track to better health. Highly recommend, but be ready to accept her recommendations. She does her part, you have to do your part for better health. Her staff is dedicated to assisting you with what ever questions or concerns you may have.
About Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316986052
Education & Certifications
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
