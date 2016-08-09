See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD

Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Honkanen works at NewLIFE Mobile in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Honkanen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewLIFE Mobile
    6701 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-8880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cardiology Associates
    3715 Dauphin St Ste 4400, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-8880
  3. 3
    USA Health
    6304 USA Health Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mary Honkanen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    34 years of experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1316986052
    • 1316986052
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Honkanen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honkanen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Honkanen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honkanen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honkanen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honkanen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

