Dr. Mary Len, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Len, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 987-2000
Seattle Children's South Clinic34920 ENCHANTED PKWY S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-5878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Len, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Len has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Len accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Len has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Len. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Len.
