Dr. Mary McDavitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary McDavitt, MD
Dr. Mary McDavitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. McDavitt works at
Dr. McDavitt's Office Locations
Sugar Land Office5610 W River Park Dr Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-8687
Texas Children's Pediatrics2819 Imperia Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-8687
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDavitt is very knowledgeable and experienced. She has a friendly, welcoming, and caring demeanor. Our little one is always apprehensive about going to Doctors, but she feels very comfortable going to Dr. McDavitt. Great office staff and no long wait times.
About Dr. Mary McDavitt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McDavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.