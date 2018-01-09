Dr. Mary Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Southern Connecticut Womens247 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 350-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray has a fabulous bed side manner. She is always so helpful and understanding. Dr. Murray has a proactive approach to investigating medical issues and helping to diagnose/treat infertility. She has been so compassionate and a great resource. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mary Murray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861553695
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
