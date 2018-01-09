Overview

Dr. Mary Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Southern Connecticut Womens in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.