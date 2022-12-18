Dr. Mary Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Payne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scott Depot, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
1
Marshall Pediatrics300 Corporate Ctr Dr, Scott Depot, WV 25560 Directions (304) 691-6910
2
Marshall Sports Medicine2211 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 691-1880
3
University Physicians in Internal Medicine1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen here for almost 12 years for my son . He has seizures an cp we love Dr Payne .
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
