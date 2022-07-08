Overview of Dr. Mary Poole, MD

Dr. Mary Poole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Poole works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Third Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.