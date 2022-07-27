See All Dermatologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mary Christian Reed, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Christian Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Mohs Surgery, UCLA Medical Plaza

Dr. Christian Reed works at Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma
    9306 S Toledo Ct Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 393-8804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation

Acne Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mary Christian Reed, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1124038518
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Mohs Surgery, UCLA Medical Plaza
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
