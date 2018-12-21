See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD

Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Med Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Scanlon works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scanlon's Office Locations

    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates
    1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-9800
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights
    3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2018
    I’ve been seeing Dr Scanlon for over a decade. I am pleased with with client care, level of expertise, medical advice, and recommendations. Her PA, Paris is incredibly knowledgeable and kind as well. Appointments can be challenging to book but if there is an urgent need, they are willing to flex.
    About Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245327782
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scanlon has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

