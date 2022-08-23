Dr. Uricchio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Uricchio, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Uricchio, MD
Dr. Mary Uricchio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uricchio's Office Locations
- 1 75 Prospect St Ste 202, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-8832
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uricchio?
I have been a patient of Dr Uriccho's for 3 Months now and cannot be more pleased. As someone who has been treated for mental health disorders for over 30 years, she is a breath of fresh air. I also had medication issues and she was able to prescribe a newer medication that has seemed to level out my moods.
About Dr. Mary Uricchio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619179116
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uricchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uricchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uricchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uricchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uricchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.