Dr. Mary Wood, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Wood, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Wood works at Kids GI Kare in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kids GI Kare
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4962
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Celiac Disease
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • HealthSmart
    • PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mary Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891176087
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

