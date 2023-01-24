Dr. Mary Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Wood, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Kids GI Kare27700 Highway 290 Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 417-4962Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- HealthSmart
- PHCS
My daughter sees Dr. Wood for her chronic GI condition and we have received amazing care so far
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1891176087
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
