Dr. Davari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maryam Davari, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Davari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Davari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ventre Medical Associates1400 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 210, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 561-6222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davari?
My first visit with Dr. Davari was incredible. I have been to many psychiatrists over the years and she was, by far, the most caring and knowledgeable one. We spoke for what seemed a while and she seemed to pinpoint my problem at the moment. I really like her. Can't wait for next visit.
About Dr. Maryam Davari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154700912
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davari works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.