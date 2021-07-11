See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Maryam Haque, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Haque works at Drexel Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cary, NC and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drexel Dermatology
    219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-5550
  2. 2
    Oak City Dermatology
    115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 406, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 283-1099
  3. 3
    Haverford Dermatology PC
    940 E Haverford Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2021
    She is an amazing, brilliant doctor. She took the time and was so compassionate. I would trust all my family members in her hands. She is incredibly smart, but also had great bedside manner.
    — Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. Maryam Haque, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Urdu
    • 1720235450
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
