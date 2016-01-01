Dr. Masahiro Narita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masahiro Narita, MD
Overview of Dr. Masahiro Narita, MD
Dr. Masahiro Narita, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Narita works at
Dr. Narita's Office Locations
Tuberculosis Control Clinic/Public Health-Seattle & King County at Harborview325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Masahiro Narita, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356420012
Education & Certifications
- U of Miami
- Emory U Atlanta
- Emory U Atlanta
- KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
