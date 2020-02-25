See All Vascular Neurologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Mason Gasper, DO

Vascular Neurology
4.7 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mason Gasper, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY

Dr. Gasper works at Gasper Neurology, LTD in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Pawtucket, RI and Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists on Call
    1503 Edwards Ferry Rd NE Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 225-7254
  2. 2
    Gasper Neurology, LTD
    333 School St # 21002906, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-7300
  3. 3
    Garden City Neurology
    900 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 714-0222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Gasper Neurology is a fantastic doctors office with a great team! It is obvious that patient care is their top priority. Jessica Ventura is the NP that helped me and she has absolutely changed my quality of life for the better. I have been suffering with debilitating migraines since about 2004/2005. She took the time to go over several options that she thought would help and explained them all in detail. After just two visits with her my migraines have dropped significantly in both pain level and frequency. It's been almost two months since I started treatment and I've only had 3-4 minor headaches and one "bad" migraine. Even this "bad" migraine was significantly less pain than I felt prior to treatment. I finally feel like I have control of my life again. This is the place to go if you need a neurologist with a caring support team!
    Jamie Thibault — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Mason Gasper, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245211788
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Geo Wash University Mc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mason Gasper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

