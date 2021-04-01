Overview

Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Oasis Behavioral Health Institute in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.