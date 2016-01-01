Dr. Matthew Bachman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bachman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bachman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Bachman works at
Locations
-
1
Regal Valley Dental Care2000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 202-5274Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bachman?
About Dr. Matthew Bachman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326619750
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bachman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachman works at
Dr. Bachman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.