Overview

Dr. Matthew Beckerdite, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Beckerdite works at BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.