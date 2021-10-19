Dr. Matthew Citron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Citron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Citron, DO
Dr. Matthew Citron, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Glaucoma Center of Michigan19853 Outer Dr Ste 102, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-4070Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday12:30pm - 4:30pm
Glaucoma Center of Michigan21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 108, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 445-1170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday12:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 301, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-0098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Citron saved my eyesight ! I had angle closer in my left eye. I trust him fully and is the kindest DR. Thank you so much for all you've done for me .
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1942258306
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University, St John Osteopathic Division. Detroit Osteopathic Ophthalmology Consortium
- Botsford Hospital (Michigan State University)
- Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Citron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Citron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Citron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Citron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Citron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Citron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.