Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD

Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Coulson works at Irvine Barranca in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coulson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills
    26538 Moulton Pkwy Ste 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma
Back Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma
Back Pain

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992899918
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of Orange County
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Coulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coulson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coulson works at Irvine Barranca in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Coulson’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

