Dr. Matthew Davies, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Davies, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave Ste 101, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a recently retired Pharmaceuticals Sales Representative. I recently moved to Hilo, and started using the VA outpatient Clinic. I have dealt with hundreds of MD and DO during my career. I was also able to choose, the Top Drs. For my health care needs. I feel fortunate to have Dr Davies and the VA clinic as my health care provider. The care is world class. Be it routine visits or for more urgent care. Clinic and Dr. Davies is there for me. Time is taken to explain the treatment plan
About Dr. Matthew Davies, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1508073586
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
