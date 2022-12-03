Overview of Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD

Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ebright works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

