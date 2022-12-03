See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD

Neurology
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD

Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Ebright works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebright?

Dec 03, 2022
Dr. Ebright is very professional and provides exceptional care! He continues to be extremely diligent in finding out the cause of my polyneuropathy.
Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
Photo: Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD
About Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164869129
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Michigan - Neuromuscular
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Michigan - Neurology
Residency
Internship
  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI (Internal Medicine)
Internship
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ebright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ebright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ebright works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ebright’s profile.

Dr. Ebright has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebright.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

