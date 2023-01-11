Dr. Matthew Enna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Enna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Golden State Bone and Joint Clinic9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 403, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 858-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He fixed my trigger finger and recognized and treated successfully my painful Morton’s toe . He also fixed my carpal tunnel and my ulnar nerve entrapment This doc is supportive and a skilled surgeon. I should know I am a plastic and hand surgeon
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|University of California at Los Angeles
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Enna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enna has seen patients for Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enna speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Enna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enna.
