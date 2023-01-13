See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD

Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Garfinkel works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garfinkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edison Metuchen Orthopedic Grp
    10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 494-6226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Excellent service
    Sheila Shai Shockley — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497802649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garfinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garfinkel works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Garfinkel’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

