See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Gimre works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL and Bartlett, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    885 Roosevelt Rd Ste 300, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    820 S Il Route 59 Ste 320, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Pain
Sports Injuries
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Pain
Sports Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gimre?

    Aug 20, 2021
    all doctors should be like dr. gimre! personable, knowledgeable, friendly, and takes lots of time to explain everything. i will never go to another ortho doctor, but dr. gimre.
    elisabeth sharring — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gimre to family and friends

    Dr. Gimre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gimre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154310365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gimre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gimre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Gimre, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.