Overview of Dr. Matthew Kern, MD

Dr. Matthew Kern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine|UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Kern works at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Pediatric Surgery - Panama City in Panama City, FL with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.