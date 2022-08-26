Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Kern, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Kern, MD
Dr. Matthew Kern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine|UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Kern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kern's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Women Services2202 State Ave Ste 207, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 772-0680
-
2
Neurological Surgery, P.C.1500 Route 112 Ste 8A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 828-3001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 569-8325
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern?
After meeting with two other surgeons in the Pensacola & Gulf Breeze, FL area and encountering nothing but huge egos, attitude and little compassion, I gratefully met Dr Kern. He was direct, attentive and knowledgeable. I underwent a spinal fushion L3 - S1 in July 2019. Completely changed my life... and four years later I am still 100% pain free.
About Dr. Matthew Kern, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265507024
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Saint George's University School Of Medicine|UMDNJ/SOM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern works at
Dr. Kern has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kern speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.